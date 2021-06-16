Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,798 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 435% compared to the average volume of 523 call options.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $82.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.52. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on H shares. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.54.

In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $306,382.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,915.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $81,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at $315,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,484 shares of company stock worth $539,189. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

