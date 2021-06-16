Eton Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 4,844 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 958% compared to the average volume of 458 call options.

Several analysts have commented on ETON shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In related news, CEO Sean Brynjelsen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Harrow Health, Inc. sold 1,518,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $10,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,982,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,874,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,692,000 shares of company stock worth $12,105,180 over the last three months. 12.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,040,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,845,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,086,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 33,321 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 971,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 49,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 17,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

ETON stock opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.69. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

