The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $96.08

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.08 and last traded at $96.02, with a volume of 10829 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.41.

A number of brokerages have commented on BX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.77%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $3,260,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,660,678.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,547,577 shares of company stock valued at $177,529,685 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

