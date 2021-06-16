Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.29

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.29 and last traded at $30.29, with a volume of 565 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.15.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OFC shares. Truist raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

In related news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,567 shares in the company, valued at $268,545.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,866 shares of company stock worth $651,348 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 900.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,584,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,721,000 after buying an additional 5,926,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,517,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,166,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,444,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile (NYSE:OFC)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.