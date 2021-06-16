Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 21,319 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 820% compared to the average daily volume of 2,317 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

SAGE stock opened at $58.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.34. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $37.22 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.44) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAGE. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.87.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

