Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SYF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.08.

NYSE:SYF opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.22. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $50.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 18.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

