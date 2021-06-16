Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LHA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €7.29 ($8.57).

LHA opened at €10.34 ($12.16) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 52 week high of €12.96 ($15.25). The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion and a PE ratio of -1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €10.75.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

