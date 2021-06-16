Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Profire Energy, Inc. manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. The Company’s products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels. Its products include Profire 2100 and the Profire 1100, Profire 1100i and fuel-trains or valve-trains, which comprise piping, valves, and controls related to the process of providing fuel to burners, as well as having safety controllers to monitor operations. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah. “

Separately, Bradley Woods upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.15. Profire Energy has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Profire Energy will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 678,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,471,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 111,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Profire Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

