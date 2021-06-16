Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) vs. Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Head to Head Review

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) and Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Cosan alerts:

This table compares Cosan and Whole Earth Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosan 8.50% 11.14% 2.58% Whole Earth Brands -8.23% -2.84% -1.33%

Cosan has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whole Earth Brands has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cosan and Whole Earth Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cosan $5.01 billion 0.97 $333.56 million N/A N/A Whole Earth Brands $275.50 million 1.86 -$42.57 million N/A N/A

Cosan has higher revenue and earnings than Whole Earth Brands.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.5% of Whole Earth Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cosan and Whole Earth Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosan 0 1 0 0 2.00 Whole Earth Brands 0 0 5 0 3.00

Whole Earth Brands has a consensus target price of $19.40, indicating a potential upside of 45.76%. Given Whole Earth Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Whole Earth Brands is more favorable than Cosan.

Summary

Cosan beats Whole Earth Brands on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan S.A., through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol. This segment also engages in activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse; and holds interests in companies involved in research and development on new technology. Its RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand. This segment also engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas. The company's Gas and Energy segment distributes piped natural gas to customers in the industrial, residential, commercial, automotive, and cogeneration sectors; and engages in purchase and sale of electricity to other traders. Its Moove segment produces and distributes lubricants under the Mobil and Comma brands. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products. The Branded CPG segment sells products under the Whole Earth, Pure Via, Swerve, Canderel, and Equal brands. This segment offers various sweetener formulations under each brand to address local consumer preferences and price points. The Flavors & Ingredients segment provides flavoring enhancement, flavor/aftertaste masking, moisturizing, product mouth feel modification, and skin soothing characteristics. This segment also offers licorice-derived products for use in confectionary, food, beverage, cosmetic, pharmaceutical, personal care, and tobacco products applications. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.