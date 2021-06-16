Reviewing Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) and R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) and R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Terminix Global and R1 RCM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terminix Global 28.48% 6.32% 3.09% R1 RCM 9.65% 74.82% 7.69%

36.8% of R1 RCM shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Terminix Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.4% of R1 RCM shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Terminix Global has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, R1 RCM has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Terminix Global and R1 RCM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terminix Global 0 1 1 0 2.50 R1 RCM 0 0 6 0 3.00

Terminix Global currently has a consensus price target of $55.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.11%. R1 RCM has a consensus price target of $28.83, suggesting a potential upside of 28.84%. Given R1 RCM’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe R1 RCM is more favorable than Terminix Global.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Terminix Global and R1 RCM’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terminix Global $1.96 billion 3.27 $551.00 million $0.95 52.58 R1 RCM $1.27 billion 4.61 $117.10 million $0.28 79.93

Terminix Global has higher revenue and earnings than R1 RCM. Terminix Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than R1 RCM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

R1 RCM beats Terminix Global on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services. The company serves under the Terminix, Assured Environments, Copesan, Gregory, McCloud, Nomor AB, and Pelias brands. It markets its services to homeowners and businesses through digital marketing, television and radio advertising, print advertisements, marketing partnerships, door-to-door summer sales programs, telemarketing, and various social media channels and through national, regional and local sales teams. The company was formerly known as ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. in October 2020. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc. provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers. It also provides modular services comprising physician advisory services, which assists healthcare organizations in complying with payer requirements regarding whether to classify a hospital visit as an in-patient or an out-patient observation case for billing purposes; practice management services that offers administrative and operational support for patient care and outsource non-core functions; revenue integrity solutions, including charge capture, charge description master maintenance, and pricing services; coding management services, such as business intelligence and analysis, human capital management, accountability framework, and quality management programs; patient experience; and business office services. In addition, the company offers software-as-a-service based scheduling and patient access solutions. It serves healthcare providers, including health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. The company was formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc. and changed its name to R1 RCM Inc. in January 2017. R1 RCM Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

