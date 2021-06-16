Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 89.41 ($1.17). Cineworld Group shares last traded at GBX 88 ($1.15), with a volume of 4,341,741 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CINE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cineworld Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 90.67 ($1.18).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 277.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64.

In related news, insider Ashley Steel purchased 15,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £14,887.18 ($19,450.20).

Cineworld Group Company Profile (LON:CINE)

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

