Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veracyte from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.70.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $36.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.93. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $314,475.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,459.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jens Holstein purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.19 per share, with a total value of $70,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 337.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

