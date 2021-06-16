Crane (NYSE:CR) Upgraded to Buy by DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Crane (NYSE:CR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $110.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their prior target price of $105.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Crane presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.75.

CR stock opened at $91.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.71. Crane has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $99.93.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crane will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.79%.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $485,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Crane during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Crane by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Crane by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

