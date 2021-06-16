Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toray Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRYIY opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. Toray Industries has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $14.08. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.92.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Toray Industries had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toray Industries will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

