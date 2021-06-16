BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DOOO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Get BRP alerts:

DOOO opened at $79.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.85. BRP has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $96.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 3.02.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. BRP’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BRP will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in BRP during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in BRP during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in BRP during the first quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in BRP during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.