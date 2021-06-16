Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $84.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.67% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $75.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $574.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $79.73.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 17.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 36,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 124,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 54,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

