Wells Fargo & Company Increases Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $69.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price target on Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Olin in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Get Olin alerts:

OLN stock opened at $48.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.13. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olin will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 24,600 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $1,133,076.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,665.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 117.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.