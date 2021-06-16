ITV (LON:ITV) Sets New 52-Week High at $134.15

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 134.15 ($1.75) and last traded at GBX 132.80 ($1.74), with a volume of 1139171 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.70).

Several research firms have recently commented on ITV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ITV from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 53 ($0.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 112 ($1.46) to GBX 117 ($1.53) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ITV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 117.50 ($1.54).

Get ITV alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 376.97. The company has a market cap of £5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15.

In other news, insider Duncan Painter bought 82,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £99,325.27 ($129,769.10). Also, insider Kyla Mullins sold 260,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total value of £325,907.50 ($425,800.24). Insiders have acquired 86,121 shares of company stock worth $10,432,641 over the last 90 days.

About ITV (LON:ITV)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.