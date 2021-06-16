PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) PT Raised to $65.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its target price raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $48.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.92. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $303,231.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,479 shares in the company, valued at $601,602.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PDC Energy by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 302,336 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 69,346 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in PDC Energy by 408.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 191,181 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 153,600 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,056 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 27,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

