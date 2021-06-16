Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.25

Terra Tech Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRTC)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and traded as high as $0.30. Terra Tech shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 1,495,584 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25.

Get Terra Tech alerts:

Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter. Terra Tech had a negative return on equity of 25.39% and a negative net margin of 161.97%.

Terra Tech Corp. cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products. It offers cannabis-infused baked goods, chocolates, and candies; cannabis-infused topical products, such as lotions, massage oils and balms; clones of marijuana plants; flowers and concentrates; oils, waxes, hash, shatters, and clears under the IVXX brand name; and cartridges, vape pens, and wax products.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Terra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.