Vidler Water Resources Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,320 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,196% compared to the average volume of 179 call options.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Vidler Water Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

VWTR opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $218.77 million, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.74. Vidler Water Resources has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $12.16.

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Vidler Water Resources had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 100.23%. The company had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VWTR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Vidler Water Resources in the first quarter worth $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Vidler Water Resources during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Vidler Water Resources during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vidler Water Resources Company Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

