XP Power (LON:XPP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 5,420 ($70.81). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 5,300 ($69.24), with a volume of 15,838 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of XP Power in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,945 ($77.67) price target on shares of XP Power in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 33.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,039.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a GBX 18 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. XP Power’s payout ratio is 0.24%.

In other news, insider James E. Peters sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,014 ($65.51), for a total transaction of £12,535,000 ($16,377,057.75).

XP Power Company Profile (LON:XPP)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

