BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.60

Shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and traded as high as $4.06. BIO-key International shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 71,787 shares changing hands.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of BIO-key International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.96.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 167.90% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. The company had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter.

In other news, SVP James David Sullivan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) by 93.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of BIO-key International worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

About BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI)

BIO-key International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology, enterprise-ready identity access management solutions, and software solutions to commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premise SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

