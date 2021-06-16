Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Short Interest Update

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the May 13th total of 7,110,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $428,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $842,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,204 shares of company stock worth $10,746,275. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 75,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,180,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Lpwm LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.