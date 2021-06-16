USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.11

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and traded as high as $7.05. USD Partners shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 105,256 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11.

Get USD Partners alerts:

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. USD Partners had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 726.23%. The company had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. This is a boost from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USDP. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in USD Partners by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 17,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in USD Partners by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 513,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 25,390 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of USD Partners by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USD Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in USD Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 10.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USD Partners Company Profile (NYSE:USDP)

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.