Reviewing Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS) & The Competition

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALGS) is one of 199 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Aligos Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aligos Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aligos Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Aligos Therapeutics Competitors 1116 4444 9800 185 2.58

Aligos Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.14%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 32.87%. Given Aligos Therapeutics’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aligos Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aligos Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aligos Therapeutics N/A -$108.54 million -2.62 Aligos Therapeutics Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 22.43

Aligos Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Aligos Therapeutics. Aligos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Aligos Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aligos Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Aligos Therapeutics Competitors -22,838.38% -121.86% -32.56%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.8% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB. The company is also developing ALG-020572, an antisense oligonucleotide to decrease HBsAg levels; and ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-Ã agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. In addition, it is developing siRNA drug candidate, ALG-125755, as well as ALG-125097 and ALG-125819, demonstrated potent inhibition of HBsAg release from HBV-infected cells. The company has entered into license and collaboration agreements with Luxna Biotech Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize products containing oligonucleotides targeting SARS-CoV-2; and research, licensing, and commercialization agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven to develop coronavirus protease inhibitors. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.