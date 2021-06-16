Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.73.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $73.65 on Monday. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.85.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,305,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $4,034,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,472,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,320,000 after buying an additional 1,101,038 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

