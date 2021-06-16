Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on INVH. B. Riley upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.15.

NYSE INVH opened at $37.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.94, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.08. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $38.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after buying an additional 381,913 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 476,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

