iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Now Covered by B. Riley

Equities research analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 169.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

IMBI stock opened at $8.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14. iMedia Brands has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.90.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMBI. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in iMedia Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iMedia Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iMedia Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.