CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Now Covered by Jonestrading

Jonestrading began coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jonestrading’s price objective points to a potential upside of 63.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.42.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $4.89 on Monday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.24.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,958,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,052,000 after buying an additional 572,244 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 70,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 117,409 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 480,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 33,867 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

