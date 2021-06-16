$48.78 Million in Sales Expected for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to post sales of $48.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.00 million and the highest is $58.04 million. International Seaways posted sales of $139.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year sales of $233.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $189.40 million to $259.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $311.16 million, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $323.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 15.13%.

INSW has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

INSW stock opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $563.99 million, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.27. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $22.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.47%.

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $68,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,188,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,742,000 after acquiring an additional 448,393 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after purchasing an additional 515,046 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,932,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,445,000 after buying an additional 78,274 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,337,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after buying an additional 49,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in International Seaways by 14.8% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 460,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 59,309 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

