Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) was downgraded by Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.39.

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $11.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -74.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 4th quarter worth $179,734,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Paramount Group by 4,188.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,877,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,575,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484,165 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,161,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,589,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 538.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,068 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

