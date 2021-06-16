Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

OTLY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 30.92.

Shares of OTLY opened at 27.82 on Monday. Oatly Group has a 1-year low of 19.99 and a 1-year high of 29.00.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

