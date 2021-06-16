89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) in a report published on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of 89bio from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on 89bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.78.

89bio stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. 89bio has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $396.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.70.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that 89bio will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $169,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Martins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 194,020 shares of company stock worth $3,605,956 and have sold 17,850 shares worth $443,000. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in 89bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in 89bio by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 26,486 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

