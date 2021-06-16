The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SI. Barclays increased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.75.

NYSE:SI opened at $103.15 on Monday. Silvergate Capital has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $187.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.40 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $469,200.00. Also, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 75,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $7,920,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,920,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,250 shares of company stock worth $10,684,388. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

