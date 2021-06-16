George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Short Interest Update

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 386,500 shares, an increase of 69.5% from the May 13th total of 228,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 429.4 days.

OTCMKTS WNGRF opened at $97.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.64. George Weston has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $99.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 70.36 and a beta of 0.52.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

WNGRF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of George Weston from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.60.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

