United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) PT Raised to $67.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $55.29 on Monday. United Airlines has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $63.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.48%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post -13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in United Airlines by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in United Airlines by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 136,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

