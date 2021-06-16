SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Get SiTime alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.83.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $115.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.96 and a beta of 0.55. SiTime has a fifty-two week low of $40.41 and a fifty-two week high of $151.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SiTime will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $111,663.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $276,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,519 shares of company stock worth $5,722,624. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SiTime (SITM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.