Analyzing Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) and American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) and American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Sun Country Airlines and American Airlines Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Country Airlines 0 1 3 0 2.75 American Airlines Group 4 8 2 0 1.86

Sun Country Airlines presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.28%. American Airlines Group has a consensus price target of $18.73, indicating a potential downside of 17.81%. Given Sun Country Airlines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sun Country Airlines is more favorable than American Airlines Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.2% of Sun Country Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of American Airlines Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of American Airlines Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and American Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Country Airlines N/A N/A N/A American Airlines Group -61.53% N/A -17.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and American Airlines Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Country Airlines $401.49 million 5.76 -$3.90 million N/A N/A American Airlines Group $17.34 billion 0.84 -$8.89 billion ($19.66) -1.16

Sun Country Airlines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Airlines Group.

Summary

Sun Country Airlines beats American Airlines Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft. The company was formerly known as SCA Acquisition Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. in January 2020. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a mainline fleet of 855 aircraft. The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc. in December 2013. American Airlines Group Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.