Chesnara (LON:CSN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 282 ($3.68). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 275 ($3.59), with a volume of 61,095 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £412.90 million and a PE ratio of 19.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 279.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 13.84 and a current ratio of 13.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of GBX 14.29 ($0.19) per share. This is a positive change from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $7.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Chesnara’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.14%.

In related news, insider David Rimmington sold 31,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57), for a total value of £86,800.35 ($113,405.21).

Chesnara Company Profile (LON:CSN)

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

