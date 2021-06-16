Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the May 13th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 102.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Xero from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of XROLF opened at $102.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.47. Xero has a 52 week low of $56.90 and a 52 week high of $118.84.

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company worldwide. The company offers Xero, a cloud-based accounting software that connects small businesses to their advisors. It also provides Xero mobile app; and accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, Xero tax tools, and Xero Cashbook/Ledger.

