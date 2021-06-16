Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 739 ($9.66). Barratt Developments shares last traded at GBX 730.80 ($9.55), with a volume of 1,579,643 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Barratt Developments to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 835 ($10.91) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 792 ($10.35) to GBX 821 ($10.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 809 ($10.57) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 764.38 ($9.99).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The company has a market cap of £7.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,228.29.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

