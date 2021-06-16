Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$43.11. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$42.32, with a volume of 114,260 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCH. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$36.50 to C$37.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$37.50 to C$43.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$297.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$282.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.25%.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.70, for a total value of C$125,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,123 shares in the company, valued at C$2,090,309.54. Also, Director Richard Lord sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total transaction of C$225,218.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,227,739 shares in the company, valued at C$176,327,156.02. Insiders have sold a total of 85,542 shares of company stock worth $3,609,583 in the last ninety days.

About Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

