Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $20.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cross Country Healthcare traded as high as $17.73 and last traded at $17.43, with a volume of 3607 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCRN. Barrington Research upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

In related news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $198,925.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $682.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.93.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.85 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.