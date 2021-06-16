Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Challenger Energy Group stock opened at GBX 2.70 ($0.04) on Monday. Challenger Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3.40 ($0.04). The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
About Challenger Energy Group
Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)
Receive News & Ratings for Challenger Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Challenger Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.