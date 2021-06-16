Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 1,860 by UBS Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.42% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,885.58 ($24.64).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,426.20 ($18.63) on Monday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,332.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £111.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

