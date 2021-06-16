WPP (LON:WPP) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

WPP (LON:WPP)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,108 ($14.48) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.81% from the company’s current price.

WPP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 835 ($10.91) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on WPP from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,016.64 ($13.28).

WPP stock opened at GBX 1,009 ($13.18) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 976.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16. WPP has a twelve month low of GBX 558 ($7.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,024.46 ($13.38).

In related news, insider Keith Weed purchased 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 976 ($12.75) per share, with a total value of £29,972.96 ($39,159.86). Also, insider Jasmine Whitbread purchased 2,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 988 ($12.91) per share, for a total transaction of £24,729.64 ($32,309.43). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,874 shares of company stock worth $7,652,960.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

