Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €141.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €132.27 ($155.61).

SAP stock opened at €120.26 ($141.48) on Monday. SAP has a 52-week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 52-week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €115.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

