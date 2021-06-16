Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €32.00 Price Target

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been given a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

MT has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.71) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €29.06 ($34.19).

ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52 week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

