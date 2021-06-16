EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.50 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $6.25. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ENLC. UBS Group raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.91.

ENLC stock opened at $6.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 3.51.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 215,531 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 163,890 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 541,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 67,148 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 56,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

